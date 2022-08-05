Medicalchain (MTN) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,091.00

Medicalchain (MTN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $732,666.95 and $30,091.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00627789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Medicalchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

