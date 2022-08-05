Mediclinic International’s (MDC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 464 ($5.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of MDC stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 497 ($6.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,389. Mediclinic International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502 ($6.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2,371.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

In related news, insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($89,694.89).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

