Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $150.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $345.00.

MED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.85. 9,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,889. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $295.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.18.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 13.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

