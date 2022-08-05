MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.74 on Monday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.