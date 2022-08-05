MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Shares Down 16%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 103,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 129,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

