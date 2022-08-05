Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $767.59

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 767.59 ($9.41) and traded as high as GBX 797 ($9.77). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 789.80 ($9.68), with a volume of 1,061,080 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,760.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 782.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 767.74.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

