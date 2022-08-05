Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 844,317 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 3.65% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $25,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $12,975,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 193,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 51,554 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Price Performance

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,877. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $512.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.90.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

