Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $22.19 Million Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 970,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 17,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

