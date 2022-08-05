Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $227.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.25. 360,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.65.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.