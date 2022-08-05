Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $227.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.25. 360,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

