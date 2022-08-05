Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7,219.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $185.14. 73,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,233. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

