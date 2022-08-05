Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.84% of Wix.com worth $49,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Wix.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,806. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $291.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

