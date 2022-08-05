Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 3,126.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of PPA traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

