Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225,481 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $57,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 182,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

