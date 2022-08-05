Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 24,810 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Elbit Systems worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.29. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,425. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.31 and a 12-month high of $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.43.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

