Melius Downgrades Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Hold

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HYZN. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 37.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 346,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,395. The firm has a market cap of $696.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.21. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 390,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

