Melius Downgrades Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Hold

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HYZN. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 37.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 346,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,395. The firm has a market cap of $696.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.21. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 390,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors



Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

