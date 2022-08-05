Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

MERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Up 0.5 %

Mercer International stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $990.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.