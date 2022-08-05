Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)’s (FB) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock Performance

Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 986.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 4,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

About Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

