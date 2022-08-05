Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 932,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,295,000 after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 402 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

META stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $454.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

