Metaverse ETP One Day Volume Hits $47,205.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $47,205.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,543,742 coins and its circulating supply is 80,543,644 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

