Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Methanex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

