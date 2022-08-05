Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $126,099.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $229,598.09 and $126,099.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
