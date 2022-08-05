MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 282,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,065. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.