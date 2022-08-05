MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $108.26. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

