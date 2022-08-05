Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) Downgrade Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.32. 7,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,992. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

