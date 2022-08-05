Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Miller Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,104. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Miller Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 103.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

