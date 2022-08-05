Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Miller Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
Miller Industries stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,104. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller Industries (MLR)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.