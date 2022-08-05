MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Insider Richard Scott Sells 528 Shares

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $16,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Richard Scott sold 570 shares of MillerKnoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $16,165.20.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $31.20 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.