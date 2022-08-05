Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.05 by 0.01. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded down 0.08 on Friday, hitting 0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,714. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.58 and a 12 month high of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 176,773 shares of company stock valued at $126,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

