Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops One Day Volume of $7.73 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00625324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

