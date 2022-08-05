Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.79

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 4900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $909.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $16,405,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,566,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

