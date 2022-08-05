Mist 1-Day Volume Tops $89,946.00 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $986,480.04 and $89,946.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003630 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062903 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no "dev team". There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. "

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

