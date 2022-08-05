Mist Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $981,474.11 and approximately $80,374.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.
Mist Coin Profile
Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.
Buying and Selling Mist
