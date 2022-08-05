Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,996 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $123,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $584.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

