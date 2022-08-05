Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $115,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.63. 55,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

