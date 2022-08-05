Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,071 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $153,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 555,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 965,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 359,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

KO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. 293,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533,990. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

