Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 39,609 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $74,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.10. 334,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PayPal

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

