Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

