MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.20

Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.20 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.28 ($0.38), with a volume of 506366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.18. The stock has a market cap of £53.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

