Modefi Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Modefi has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $186,849.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,286,971 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.