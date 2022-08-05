Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $197.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded down $9.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.44. 226,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,651. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

