MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 26,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.