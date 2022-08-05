MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 498,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

