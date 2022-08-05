MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,080,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,925. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.