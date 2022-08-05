MONECO Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of BA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,241. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

