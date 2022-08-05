MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Price Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $48.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $876.97. 1,041,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a market capitalization of $915.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

