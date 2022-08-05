MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

