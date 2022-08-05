MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SLYG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,093. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.