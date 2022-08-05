MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

CMI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

