Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.82. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

