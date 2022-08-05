MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Up 2.8%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.40. 10,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 61,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.