Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Leah C. Johnson Sells 750 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Monro Stock Down 2.5 %

Monro stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRO. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.